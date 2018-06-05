Army veteran 'an example for all of us'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you needed something fixed or were looking for a babysitter in a pinch, Nick Strizzi was the man to call, his daughter Michele Merlino said.

“He was loyal, dependable, funny, loving like a perfect gentleman,” Merlino said.

Some family members even compared him to John Wayne.

Mr. Nick F. Strizzi, 90, of Greensburg, died Saturday, June 2, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Latrobe.

Born May 10, 1928 in Greensburg, he was the son of Luciano and Assunto Strizzi.

Mr. Strizzi was employed by Elliott Co. in Jeannette and retired in 1991. He was an active member of Elliott Retirees and United Steelworkers.

He served in the Army as a combat engineer during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Alaska.

His daughter, Nancy Laskoski, described Mr. Strizzi as a loving family man who adored his grandchildren. He learned to play whatever sport or game they wanted and even changed a few diapers.

“He was very supportive of everything they did,” Laskoski said.

Mr. Strizzi was also at every sporting event to cheer for his grandchildren.

“He was a great guy,” Merlino said. “He was an example for all of us on how to be an adult: how to take care of your family, how to enjoy your family.”

Mr. Strizzi was also spent at least 70 years as an active member of St. Paul Parish in Greensburg, Merlino said. He helped with the flea markets and served as an usher.

He enjoyed tending to his garden and making the holidays special for his family, especially Christmas. He loved entertaining a big crowd and would often cook meals for more than 30 people.

“He loved to entertain everyone, anywhere, and would talk to anybody,” Merlino said.

Mr. Strizzi was preceded in death by five brothers, infants Frank and Nick, Anthony, Amerigo and Frank Strizzi; as well as two sisters, Agnes Strizzi and Jennie Bartolomucci.

He is survived by his wife and dance partner, Nora A. Strizzi. The two met at a dance hall in Hannastown and dated for about six months before getting engaged. They never stopped dancing, Merlino said, recalling the big band music they listened to as they danced in the kitchen during Sunday dinners. June 19 would have marked 64 years of marriage for the couple.

Mr. Strizzi is also survived by four daughters, Michele (Keith) Merlino of Oakdale, Darlene (Ric) Allison of Greensburg, Nancy (Jim) Laskoski and Lynn (Scott) Whitmore of Monroeville; along with eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Paris, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, with full military honors accorded by VFW Post No. 33 Honor Guard.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.