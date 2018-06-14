Greensburg oncology nurse knew patients' struggles firsthand

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lynn Ann Tarris was able to give quality nursing care to oncology patients in spite of, or perhaps because of, her own longtime struggle with cancer.

“It helped her relate more to what patients were going through,” coworker and friend Steph Huey said.

When Huey's youngest son was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, Mrs. Tarris was an unfailing support to her friend.

“That's the type of person she was,” Huey said. “She went through her own thing, but she was there for me.”

“She's the epitome of ‘I know what you're going through,' ” said her husband, Glenn.

Lynn Ann E. Tarris of Greensburg died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home after a long battle with cancer. She was 65.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 16, 1953, she was the daughter of Elmer and Jean Sprowls, of Washington, Pa., who survive.

She decided to go into nursing partly because of her own cancer diagnosis 22 years ago, her husband said.

“When she started classes (at the Community College of Allegheny County), her grandmother was in hospice and receiving care. That just kind of turned the corner for her,” he said.

Mrs. Tarris worked as a registered nurse for 10 years, first at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and then at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center in Unity.

It was as an oncology nurse at the outpatient Cancer Center that Mrs. Tarris, whom everyone called Lynn Ann, distinguished herself despite her own illness, friends and co-workers said.

“I would give her treatments, and she would get up and finish treating a patient,” Huey said. “She'd be sick from her own treatments, but her patients never had a clue she was as sick as she was.”

“She'd say, ‘I'm fine.' It was all about the patients. When she was here, it was all about the patients,” said Katie Kalp, a social worker.

“She put a smile on her face, I don't care how sick she was,” said Leslie Stewart, nurse manager at the Cancer Center. “After getting chemo … she would get up like the Energizer Bunny and would take care of the patient.”

Glenn Tarris said his wife also was involved with the Relay for Life, Team Nightingale, helping it raise $25,000, and with the Journal Club, a regular roundtable discussion about different cancers and treatment options.

She enjoyed going on occasional cruises and riding on his motorcycle.

In addition to her husband of 31 years, Mrs. Tarris is survived by three children and seven grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.