Obituary Stories

Marine vet and mom 'wanted to save the world'

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Ruth M. Harris had the same philosophy as a Marine and a mom.

“She wanted to save the world,” said her daughter, Donna Lamanna.

Mrs. Harris instilled in her children the values she learned in the military

“(The military has) always been a presence for us,” said her daughter, Barbara McArthur, who retired from the Air Force several years ago. “That's where she met my father — they were both Marines.”

Ruth M. (Mahoney) Harris of Monroeville died Tuesday, June 12, 2018. She was 94.

She was born to the late William E. and Ruth (Penrod) Mahoney.

She met fellow Marine Robert Harris at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

He went off to war, returning with a Purple Heart. She, along with the other female Marines, stayed on the home front, doing the jobs that used to be done by men.

“Most of the women Marines were stateside so that the male Marines could go fight the war,” Lamanna said.

Mrs. Harris worked as an electrician during the war.

“I think she was doing whatever part she could during World War II,” McArthur said. “She was proud of her service. ... She always thought it was a good way to find your way in life.”

After the war, she brought her two youngest siblings out of an orphanage and helped raise them. The Harrises had eight children of their own and raised a foster child.

Her husband worked mornings and Mrs. Harris worked nights to make sure their large family was provided for.

“She'd go without to make sure we had everything we needed,” Lamanna said.

Even in her limited free time, Mrs. Harris liked to be productive. She loved spending time in her flower garden, and read books about home medicine.

“She'd read the paper from end to end, and then she'd want to discuss it with you,” McArthur said.

She always knew what her children needed.

“When I was away at college, she must have had ESP,” Lamanna said. “Because every time I had a problem with a professor or I was stressed out, the phone would ring and it would be my mother.”

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Harris, and grandson, Jaison Harris.

She is survived by her children, Carol Dasta of Columbia, S.C., Donna Lamanna of Penn Hills, Judy Halbleib of Monroeville, Connie Steinbaugh of Monroeville, Jane Logue of North Huntingdon, Robert “Bob” Harris of East Palestine, Ohio, Barbara McArthur of Moon Township and Dan Harris of Monroeville; foster child Jean Renner; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Alfieri Funeral Home, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernadette Church.

Interment with military honors will be at Restland Memorial Park.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

