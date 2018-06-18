Derry Area bus driver adored children

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cora Hoover had no problem balancing a career and family, but children were always at the center of her life.

“She always had kids around her,” said her daughter, Marlene Kestner. “She loved her kids, and kids in general.”

Perhaps the only time she dealt with adults more than with children was when she helped people with their taxes at the H&R Block office she operated in Blairsville for 35 years. During those same years, she drove a bus for the Derry Area School District.

“She would drive the kids to school in the morning, then be at the office until it was time to drive them home in the afternoon. Then she would leave and come back,” her daughter said.

Over the years, Mrs. Hoover drove all five of her children and all 10 of her grandchildren to school.

“It wasn't just a job. She liked it. She enjoyed the kids,” her daughter said.

But she didn't tolerate bad behavior by any children, including her own.

“I had to sit in the front seat twice,” son Daniel Clawson said. “I was out of my seat, and you didn't get out of your seat when the bus was moving.”

“It wasn't because she was strict; it was because of safety,” her daughter said, noting her mother “always had a smile.”

Cora R. (Rugg) (Clawson) Hoover of New Alexandria died Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Crest Personal Care Home in Derry Township. She was 80.

She was born Nov. 12, 1937, a daughter of the late Theodore and Helen Rugg.

Supervising children was a role Mrs. Hoover assumed at an early age, acting as a second mother to the youngest of her nine siblings.

Once she married, her husband took care of the cows on their dairy farm while she made sure their children and her neighbors' kids got to school. Clawson recalled his mother worked her way into a full bus route by initially using her station wagon to pick up children on back roads, near Keystone State Park, where buses couldn't travel.

For a few years, Mrs. Hoover was a teacher's assistant in Derry Area kindergarten classes, enchanting the students with a puppet show she created. She was a teacher for the vacation Bible school at the Reformed Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria.

A gardener, she was a Cub Scout leader and, for 13 years, shared sewing and knitting skills as a 4-H leader.

“She always sewed our clothes when we were little,” her daughter said, noting her mother created a wedding gown and floral arrangements for nuptials in the family.

“She was a remarkable woman, the things she could do,” Kestner said. “All you had to do was give her an idea, and she would run with it.”

Mrs. Hoover is survived by five children, Marlene L. Kestner of Delmont, David R. Clawson of New Florence, Daniel R. Clawson of Derry, Duane R. Clawson of Blairsville and Marcy L. Martin of Gaston, S.C.; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation, the funeral and interment were private.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.