Penn-Trafford teacher found joy in fixing things

Marylyn Chuprinko joked that she and her husband Ed had an arranged marriage.

“His sister-in-law knew me from Girl Scouts,” she said. “She talked to him and he called me, and I had no idea what he even looked like until he came to my front door.”

That was 1957. By 1958, they were married.

“We went mini-golfing on our first date, and I spilled a milkshake on myself afterward,” Marylyn said with a laugh.

Ed Chuprinko of Trafford died June 18, 2018, of complications from spinal surgery and diabetes. He was 86.

Mr. Chuprinko was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Monessen, the youngest son of Andrew and Mary Kasandra Chuprinko. He graduated in 1950 from Monessen Vocational High School and served in the Army from 1952 to 1954.

“He trained to be a tank mechanic out of Ft. Hood in Texas,” Marylyn Chuprinko said. “He was going to be shipped out during the Korean conflict, but it didn't happen and he ended up finishing his service in Texas.”

Mr. Chuprinko got a late start on his post-secondary education after returning from the Army.

“The only math he'd taken was basic algebra, and we got old Reader's Digests to help build up his vocabulary so he could take the entrance exam for Cal U,” Marylyn Chuprinko said.

After graduating high school, Mr. Chuprinko was hired by Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel to work at its Allenport facility, “but in seven years he only got about 2 1⁄ 2 years of work between strikes and other things,” Marylyn Chuprinko said. After graduating college in 1964, he was hired as an industrial arts teacher at Penn-Trafford High School, where he worked for the next 28 years until his retirement in 1992.

The Chuprinkos lived in Trafford and raised three children.

“We spent our summers camping in a pop-up tent, and we did the whole Eastern seaboard,” Marylyn Chuprinko said. “We also stopped at a lot of historical places. When our boys got a little older, they used to tell me, ‘Mom, we've been fort-ed to death,' so we stopped doing the historical things.”

After his retirement from Penn-Trafford, Mr. Chuprinko spent a good deal of time fixing things in his basement.

“That was his joy, and he pretty much did everything around the house. We didn't need a handyman for anything,” Marylyn Chuprinko said. “He'd fix up things like clocks and radios and we'd take them to flea markets.”

In addition to his wife, Mr. Chuprinko is survived by children Paul, his wife Sonja and their children Pierce and Shelby in Dallas; daughter Rebecca Barclay of Trafford and her son Matthew of Pittsburgh; son Neil, his wife Barbara, and their son Brennan of New Jersey.

Friends and family will be received Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Lanigan Funeral Home, 700 Linden Ave. in East Pittsburgh. A funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m., Monday at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 211 Cable Ave. in East Pittsburgh. Burial will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.