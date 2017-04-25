Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Donald Boudreaux

Fair currency pricing

Donald J. Boudreaux | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A man browses his phone near a billboard with the U.S. currency displayed outside a bank in Beijing. President Donald Trump says he won't label Beijing a currency manipulator. (AP photo)

Updated 59 minutes ago

The Trump administration's recent, welcome announcement that it won't label China a currency manipulator spurred me to recall my days in elementary school — in particular, the annual fair that it held for its students. Reflecting on that little school fair helps clarify much of the confusion that surrounds allegations of currency manipulation.

If the value of a foreign currency, such as China's yuan, is kept artificially low against the dollar, Americans who convert dollars into yuan get artificially large amounts of yuan. The result is that, for any given amount of dollars, we Americans buy more imports from China than we'd buy if the yuan's value were higher. An artificially devalued yuan also means dollars become more expensive for the Chinese, who buy fewer American exports.

For people who believe America “wins” the more it exports relative to the amount it imports, an artificially devalued yuan is bad news. Yet this belief, widely held, is wildly mistaken.

In reality, just as an individual gets richer as he acquires more goods and services in exchange for an hour of his work, the people of a country get richer as they acquire more imports in exchange for a given amount of their exports. So, if Beijing keeps the yuan's value artificially low, it makes us Americans richer than we'd otherwise be.

Who pays for our greater enrichment? Return with me to the school fair, where we students couldn't spend dollars directly on the food, toys and other marvelous offerings. We first had to convert our dollars into fair tickets. The school administrators determined a fixed number of tickets that each dollar bought.

The fair tickets were, in effect, a different currency, the only one used in the small economy that was our school fair. Each good and service for sale was priced in these tickets — for example, one ticket for a box of popcorn, five for a donkey ride.

Obviously, the more fair tickets we students could buy for each dollar, the more fair goodies we could purchase. Lower ticket prices enriched us students.

Equally obviously, the lower the dollar price of a fair ticket, the less money the school earned on sales of any fair offerings. Because the purpose was to raise money for the school, the administrators had no incentive to price the tickets too low in terms of dollars.

Suppose, though, that the administrators had fallen for politicians' and pundits' claims that a country enriches itself by devaluing its currency against the dollar. The administrators would have intentionally priced each fair ticket too low. We students would have gotten lots of tickets for our dollars and feasted merrily on the fair's offerings. To supply our very high demand for fair goodies, the school would have had to increase its production of them. This increased production is, of course, costly.

The bottom line: If the school administrators had underpriced their fair tickets, the school would have lost, rather than made, money. And in doing so, it would have subsidized its students' consumption. In short, fair-ticket devaluation would have transferred wealth from the school to its students.

Donald J. Boudreaux is a professor of economics and Getchell Chair at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. His column appears twice monthly.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.