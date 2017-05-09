Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Donald Boudreaux

Spending like there's no tomorrow

Donald J. Boudreuax | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Suppose you learn you're definitely going to die within 72 hours. How would your behavior change?

A sure bet is that you'd worry much less about the future. If you have children or other loved ones, you'd still worry about the future somewhat. But you'd know deep down that your focus would dramatically shift toward the immediate. Any concern about your retirement savings' adequacy would disappear. Ditto for your anxiety about replacing your roof before winter.

You'd also stop exercising. And those yummy fatty and sugary foods you once avoided? You'd chomp them with gusto. You might even start smoking again. You'd have nothing to lose. With the future no longer relevant, you'd grab as much immediate gratification as you could. Actions that would be childish and irresponsible if you expected to live for decades would become perfectly rational and appropriate.

Now change this example a bit. Suppose that after getting your death sentence, you learn you can greatly lower your chance of dying in three days only if you act as if you will definitely die in three days. That is, the only way to possibly survive for a large number of tomorrows is to act like there is no tomorrow. You have now even more motivation to gorge on unhealthy foods — to smoke and drink madly — to ignore any and all long-term consequences of your actions. You become a paragon of irresponsibility.

Understanding this aspect of human nature helps us understand politics.

Each elected official's political lifespan ends at the next election. And a politician fast approaching his political death has little incentive to worry about matters such as government's long-term solvency or the consequences 10 years from now of regulatory reform today. Costs and benefits that play out only over long spans of time are of little concern.

What is of great concern to the politician is today, the present, the here and now. The more the politician improves today's state of affairs for his constituents, the greater are his chances of surviving politically past the next election. But improving today too often involves ignoring the future. This reality is why, for example, politicians love to spend borrowed money.

Most people whose taxes will rise in the future to pay off government debt when it comes due are not able to vote today. Yet all the people who reap the benefits of today's spending can vote today. Because voters focus on today's spending while largely ignoring its future costs, politicians have powerful incentives to spend as much as possible today and to pay for it with funds borrowed from future generations.

Likewise, a policy that promises immense and widespread net benefits over the long run will encounter stiff political opposition if its costs are immediate but its benefits take time to fully materialize.

In short, politicians are rewarded for behaving as if there's no tomorrow.

Donald J. Boudreaux is a professor of economics and Getchell Chair at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. His column appears twice monthly.

