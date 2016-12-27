Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Editorials

Labor laws & workers: Pa. gets a 'D'

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A recent Commonwealth Foundation study grades all 50 states on how their public-sector labor laws affect their government workers and taxpayers. Pennsylvania gets a well-deserved “D” for the disservice its legal framework represents for the public and its employees.

Pennsylvania likely would have fared even worse if not for state Act 15. Signed this year by Gov. Tom Wolf, it requires independent cost analyses before contracts between public-employee unions and state government are finalized. The Commonwealth Foundation calls that “a major step toward … transparency” regarding such deals.

But Pennsylvania falls short in too many other ways, allowing “government union leaders to systematically restrict workers' rights, hijack their union dues money for political ends, and harm taxpayers in the process,” according to Elizabeth Stelle, the foundation's director of policy analysis.

For example, union membership remains a condition of employment for most state workers, despite few ever voting for those unions to represent them.

Beyond ending government unions' use of state payroll systems to collect members' money that goes toward political activity, Pennsylvania can and should catch up with states graded higher — by limiting collective bargaining's scope, better protecting workers who don't want to join unions and, ultimately, becoming a right-to-work state, as Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and West Virginia have done in the past five years.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.