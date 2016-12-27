Labor laws & workers: Pa. gets a 'D'

A recent Commonwealth Foundation study grades all 50 states on how their public-sector labor laws affect their government workers and taxpayers. Pennsylvania gets a well-deserved “D” for the disservice its legal framework represents for the public and its employees.

Pennsylvania likely would have fared even worse if not for state Act 15. Signed this year by Gov. Tom Wolf, it requires independent cost analyses before contracts between public-employee unions and state government are finalized. The Commonwealth Foundation calls that “a major step toward … transparency” regarding such deals.

But Pennsylvania falls short in too many other ways, allowing “government union leaders to systematically restrict workers' rights, hijack their union dues money for political ends, and harm taxpayers in the process,” according to Elizabeth Stelle, the foundation's director of policy analysis.

For example, union membership remains a condition of employment for most state workers, despite few ever voting for those unions to represent them.

Beyond ending government unions' use of state payroll systems to collect members' money that goes toward political activity, Pennsylvania can and should catch up with states graded higher — by limiting collective bargaining's scope, better protecting workers who don't want to join unions and, ultimately, becoming a right-to-work state, as Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and West Virginia have done in the past five years.