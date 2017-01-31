Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Federal waste: The 'swamp's' massive pipeline

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Inside Washington's Beltway, the legislative “tree trimming” and accompanying waste isn't limited to Christmas. No, indeed, it's a perpetual state of mind, as detailed in the report “Federal Fumbles: 100 Ways the Government Dropped the Ball.”

The analysis by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., doesn't tell Americans anything new about the federal government's proclivity to squander money — specifically $247 billion. It simply illustrates that to “drain the swamp,” to borrow that phrase, one first has to shut off the massive pipeline that supplies it. Otherwise the swamp simply replenishes itself.

The many examples cited in Sen. Lankford's report are as predictable as they are putrid:

• A $2 million study that concludes children don't like food that's been sneezed on.

• A $500,000 program that texted people encouraging them not to smoke.

• And a $315,000 study on how court rulings make people feel.

Also tucked into this sack o'plenty was a half-million dollars in federal assistance for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to research new ways to “design a datacenter's computer network,” The Washington Free Beacon reports — publicly paid research that directly benefits tech giants such as Google, which can afford their own research.

The federal government would be more productive if it had fewer distractions created and perpetuated by wasteful spending.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.