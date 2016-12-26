Trouble with green cards: Where's the security?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A massive green-card screw-up detailed in an inspector general's report more than suggests why “security” is not included in the formal name of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Over the past three years at least 19,000 green cards included incorrect information or were issued in duplicate, according to the Homeland Security IG's report. There also are reports of thousands of missing green cards.

“In the wrong hands, green cards may enable terrorists, criminals and undocumented aliens to remain in the United States,” according to the IG's report.

USCIS Director Leon Rodriguez assures that the agency is taking steps to address the snafu, adding — naturally — that the findings “were overstated.” The agency didn't issue green cards “to any individuals who were not eligible to receive them,” he said.

This, from the same agency that reportedly used incomplete fingerprint records to grant citizenship to hundreds of illegal aliens who were supposed to be deported, according to The New York Times.

And in the process of digitizing its antiquated system, USCIS spent $1.2 billion on a project originally pegged at $536 million, The Daily Signal reports.

No less troubling than these missteps is the Beltway arrogance that dismisses them. At the very least the incoming Trump administration must instill a better sense of security, and accountability, at USCIS.