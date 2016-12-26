Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Editorials

Trouble with green cards: Where's the security?

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A massive green-card screw-up detailed in an inspector general's report more than suggests why “security” is not included in the formal name of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Over the past three years at least 19,000 green cards included incorrect information or were issued in duplicate, according to the Homeland Security IG's report. There also are reports of thousands of missing green cards.

“In the wrong hands, green cards may enable terrorists, criminals and undocumented aliens to remain in the United States,” according to the IG's report.

USCIS Director Leon Rodriguez assures that the agency is taking steps to address the snafu, adding — naturally — that the findings “were overstated.” The agency didn't issue green cards “to any individuals who were not eligible to receive them,” he said.

This, from the same agency that reportedly used incomplete fingerprint records to grant citizenship to hundreds of illegal aliens who were supposed to be deported, according to The New York Times.

And in the process of digitizing its antiquated system, USCIS spent $1.2 billion on a project originally pegged at $536 million, The Daily Signal reports.

No less troubling than these missteps is the Beltway arrogance that dismisses them. At the very least the incoming Trump administration must instill a better sense of security, and accountability, at USCIS.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.