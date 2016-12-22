California's 'safe zone': A legal affront

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the war of words over so-called “sanctuary cities” for illegal aliens, the state of California is raising the stakes. Proposed legislation would prevent law-enforcement agencies statewide from assisting immigration officials in deportation cases.

The measure advanced by California Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León, a Democrat, would block federal immigration law from being enforced in “safe zones” such as public schools, hospitals and courthouses, thereby guaranteeing illegals access to publicly funded government services.

And by some magical means, California's proposal would somehow single out “violent offenders” for federal custody. Never mind that repeat offenders more often than not fall through the cracks in today's sanctuary cities, only to advance their criminal careers.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deport or imprison up to 3 million illegals who have criminal records. But officials in New York, Chicago, and other sanctuaries for lawbreakers have vowed in recent weeks to defy federal deportation plans. They argue that cities have no legal obligation to follow federal immigration laws.

The Constitution — Article I, Section 8 — says otherwise: “The Congress shall have the Power To … establish (a) uniform Rule of Naturalization.”

So it appears that the stage is set for an eventual Supreme Court showdown, which must establish once and for all that federal immigration law means what it says.