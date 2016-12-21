The Christmas week wrap
As Christmas lists go, Pennsylvania has one very tall order: to close a budget shortfall which, of late, has ballooned to $600 million. This, after relying on non-recurring revenue and increasing spending by $1.4 billion in the current budget. Now the tax-and-spend Wolf administration has vowed to cut spending. But in Pennsylvania's version of “A Christmas Carol,” the ghost of budgets past suggests such requisite cuts are not likely. And the ghost of budgets future envisions a long, hot summer ahead for Gov. Wolf and lawmakers — unless they change their spendthrift ways. ... Christmas came early for Monessen city council with a $425,000 windfall. That's the price for Monessen's municipal building, which councilors unanimously voted to sell to Virginia businessman Krishnan Suthanthiran. The deal also gets the council out from under the building's maintenance costs of up to $130,000 a year. It's certainly an encouraging start for the upcoming new year. Here's to brighter times for the cash-strapped city. ... To no one's surprise, North Huntingdon's former police chief is suing the township and four commissioners who fired him in September. Andrew Lisiecki said he was dismissed without explanation. This stemmed from a road rage incident involving a township official, according to the lawsuit. As we said when Mr. Lisiecki was canned, we trust North Huntingdon's leaders haven't pulled the pin on what could turn out to be a damaging and costly grenade.