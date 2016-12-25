Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Ban's farewell 'apology'

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Among his parting remarks as the United Nations secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon offered an apology of sorts — but no measure of responsibility — for Haiti's devastating cholera epidemic.

The U.N. “simply did not do enough,” said Mr. Ban. Never mind that nearly unanimous scientific opinion linked the October 2010 cholera outbreak to U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal, who brought the disease to Haiti.

And “we are profoundly sorry for our role,” Ban said. But he conveniently sidestepped what exactly that role was.

Investigations of the cholera outbreak revealed poor camp hygiene by the peacekeepers, compounded by a contractor who dumped a truckload of infected camp waste into the Artibonite River, according to Fox News. More than 9,000 Haitian deaths have been attributed to the cholera outbreak.

This year the U.N. announced millions of dollars in “material assistance” for Haitians affected by cholera. But the details and the dollars for this initiative are yet to come.

Ban's remarks amounted to what one legal expert and U.N. special rapporteur on human rights called a “classic fudge.” But more to the point: If the world body cannot accept responsibility for its own disregard, how can it make credible demands of the countries at which it wags its finger?

So much for the legacy of the U.N.'s eighth secretary-general. Next!

