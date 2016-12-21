Fixing ObamaCare: No more placebos

It's unclear just how the incoming Trump administration and new GOP-controlled Congress will “repeal and replace” ObamaCare. But the need for reform is increasingly clear, as two new reports show.

The Government Accountability Office found disturbing evidence of ObamaCare fraud and abuse, such as fake enrollees and “people who game the system by using ‘special enrollment periods' to sign up only after they become sick,” The Washington Times reports. But the Obama administration maintains it's cracking down on such fraud and abuse — and that the law's working as it should.

That's not the case for taxpayers. An analysis from the nonpartisan Center for Health and Economy found federal subsidies of plans purchased through ObamaCare exchanges will need to rise by almost $10 billion next year, to $42.6 billion, according to The Times.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who will play a major role in rewriting the health-care law, says such increases in what ObamaCare costs taxpayers are “not sustainable.” He also says he “can assure the American public ... that we're going to be prepared and ready with new options tailored for them.”

Republicans' “repeal and replace” efforts must deliver a better system — one that is sustainable because it's simpler, market-driven and more cost-efficient (and less susceptible to being hoodwinked) than ObamaCare.