Laurels & Lances
Laurel: To self-effacing generosity. North Huntingdon-based All But Forgotten Animal Rescue has bought a $75,000 Sewickley Township kennel property, thanks to an anonymous donor. Hopefully, this selfless gift will inspire others of money, materials and labor needed to renovate the property so the facility can open next summer, then meet its estimated $4,200 monthly operating costs.
On the “Watch List”:
• The effects of state “savings.” As of Jan. 1, Pennsylvania won't require state registration stickers on vehicle license plates, supposedly saving $3 million in production and mailing costs. Expired registrations provide probable cause for traffic stops that often reveal other, criminal violations. But to check registrations without stickers, police will have to radio 911 centers, spiking call volume, or buy $14,000 electronic plate readers — which few, if any, area departments can afford. This change may well prove penny-wise but pound-foolish.
• Taxpayers' “investment.” With lease-holding operator Seven Springs benefiting from $6.5 million in taxpayer-funded upgrades, state-owned Laurel Mountain Ski Resort in Ligonier Township is open for the first time in 11 years. Still hobbled by a ban on hotel construction and summer activities, will the property have a future brighter than its financially checkered past? Will Laurel Mountain merely “cannibalize” customers from Seven Springs and its Hidden Valley Resort, or will their ski-related business rise overall? Inquiring taxpayer minds want to know.