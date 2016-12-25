Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Cozy with the Kremlin: Democrats have more than a passing interest with Russia

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Politics makes strange bedfellows — and short memories, too. Many Democrats who are apoplectic over President-elect Donald Trump's Russia-friendly stance seem to have forgotten their own cozying up to the Kremlin.

The Washington Times reminds that Bill Clinton “took $500,000 in speaking fees in 2010 from a Russian finance company run by former KGB spies closely tied to” Russian President Vladimir Putin. “At the same time,” Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “was leading the way in urging U.S.-Russia business expansion.” Clinton Foundation donors Google and Intel helped create “a high-tech Moscow suburban enclave devoted to … cybertechnology research” that “would veer into … weapon systems.”

Remember Secretary Clinton's 2009 “reset button” Geneva meeting with Russia's foreign minister? President Obama's spring 2012 “open mic” comment about “more flexibility” toward Russia after his last election? His debate mockery that same year of Mitt Romney for labeling Russia America's No. 1 adversary?

Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine, entered Syria's conflict and directed hacking of the Pentagon, White House and State Department — with little, if any, effective Obama administration response.

The Clintons, Mr. Obama and other Democrats are, as The Times puts it, “criticizing the Trump team for doing the same thing” they did — advocating better U.S.-Russia relations. And discrediting themselves in the process.

