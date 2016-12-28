The Thursday wrap
It's going to cost the nighttime South Side bar crowd more to park in that Pittsburgh district. Under the “parking enhancement district” measure, passed by City Council and expected to be signed by Mayor Bill Peduto, parking meter enforcement will be extended by six hours until midnight, beginning in February. The projected $250,000 annually in revenue will be used to cover police details and public works initiatives. And that's fine. But, not surprisingly, some business owners say they were cold-cocked by the plan to extend meter enforcement. And, unfortunately, by the time people have an opportunity to react, it already will be a done deal. ... Leaving one's car unlocked with valuables within — whether in plain sight or tucked away — is bad enough. Leaving a gun in an unlocked car is moronic. Among items taken from dozens of unlocked cars in North Huntingdon over the past two months were 10 guns, police said. And how many of these are going to turn up in other crimes? Such irresponsibility is inexcusable. Moreover, it gives the gun grabbers ammunition. ... At first blush, a citation against Pittsburgh's Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections director for a fence in disrepair at her Stanton Heights home is disturbing, if not obviously embarrassing. But it also demonstrates that the official, Maura Kennedy, was treated the same as anyone else in violation of the city's property maintenance rules. That's as it should be.