U.N. Watch: The Umoja escapade

Only United Nations statists could applaud the rollout to date of an unwieldy, possibly unrealistic computer system that's millions of dollars over budget and six years past its completion date.

Umoja — it means “unity” in Swahili — has been touted by former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as “a single, modern administrative solution that will enable the efficient and transparent management of the organization's resources.” To the casual observer, it's been more akin to a nightmare.

Given its latest cost projection of up to $544 million, Umoja has come in at nearly double its original estimate, Fox News reports. Never mind “insufficient transparency of the total project costs,” according to the U.N. budget advisory committee. And there's “no guarantee” that the end to this technological ordeal — which supposedly will bring together 33,000 U.N. employees at about 400 locations worldwide — is in sight.

Deadlines have become meaningless, project management has been sketchy, and millions of dollars have been sucked up without much explanation, Fox News reports. Why should this concern the U.S.? Because as the primary bankroller of U.N. escapades, Uncle Sam has paid up to 28 percent of Umoja's cost.

The question is, will U.N. staffers fully utilize Umoja or find work-arounds to its supposed transparency?

Turtle Bay should have dubbed this boondoggle what it is: Mfarakano (Swahili for disunity).