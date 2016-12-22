Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Lance: To improper police tactics. Springdale will pay $16,500 to a Harrison woman and her daughter because police allegedly violated their civil rights. The women said police detained them illegally for seven hours at a hospital in an attempt to lure a family member there. Springdale's lawyer said the borough has been “slowly whittling away” at lawsuits for “nominal amounts.” Too many lawsuits already caused an insurer to drop liability coverage for the police. Hopefully, the borough has gotten a wake-up call. How about better police training? It's a good way to avoid lawsuits and ill-conceived tactics by police that waste taxpayers' money.
On the “Watch List”: The effects of state “savings.” As of Jan. 1, Pennsylvania won't require state registration stickers on vehicle license plates, supposedly saving $3 million in production and mailing costs. Expired registrations provide probable cause for traffic stops that often reveal other, criminal violations. But to check registrations without stickers, police will have to radio 911 centers, spiking call volume, or buy $14,000 electronic plate readers — which few, if any, area departments can afford. This change may well prove penny-wise but pound-foolish.