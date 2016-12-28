Select committee suspicions: Security vs. politics

After Russia reportedly hacked the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House and now, supposedly, the U.S. presidential election, some lawmakers on Capitol Hill believe it's time to gin up a congressional select committee to dig into the controversy.

Beyond the timing of this demand — just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office — is the fact that hacking the U.S. government (by Russia, China and who knows how many other nations) has been ongoing for years. Yet these damaging cyber intrusions, which have compromised the personal information of thousands of federal employees, have received scant attention from lawmakers despite red flags raised repeatedly by cybersecurity experts.

Is the objective of a proposed select committee (similar to the House panel that investigated the 2012 attacks on the American compound in Benghazi, Libya) ultimately to secure America from foreign snoopers? Or is this an excuse to beat Mr. Trump over the head with a problem that predates him?

The issue of Russian interference in American politics rightly should have been addressed by the Obama administration when it first learned that Russia breached the computer system of the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations.

Would Russia's hacking even be an issue today if Hillary Clinton had won the presidential election?

What America needs is a better firewall, not fireworks and political posturing over cyber trespassing that never should have reached this point.