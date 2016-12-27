The Israeli resolution: Turning hope into sand

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Obama's parting shot at Benjamin Netanyahu and, by default, Israel, would be defensible if a West Bank settlement-bashing U.N. resolution actually advanced peace with the Palestinians. But by quietly allowing this detritus to pass, Mr. Obama resolves nothing.

To the contrary, Obama's final snub in his less-than-cordial relations with Mr. Netanyahu could reignite hostilities toward Israel by Islamofascists, who don't need a reason to lob bombs toward Tel Aviv.

Normally the U.S. would have vetoed the Security Council resolution last Friday that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Instead the U.S. abstained, knowing full well that would green-light the resolution's passage.

The move prompted allegations from Prime Minister Netanyahu that the U.S. was behind the U.N. resolution, citing “ironclad information.” A White House spokesman denies the charge.

So now the U.S. is calling its longtime Middle East ally a liar? And exactly how does a measure that clobbers Israel's settlements advance the so-called “two-state solution” long advocated by the Obama administration?

Rather than promote peace, this partisan nose-thumb gives Palestinians more reason to believe and push for a U.N. “solution,” which ultimately will be unrealistic and unacceptable to Israel.

At least Team Obama's foreign policy in the Middle East has been consistent. Everything it touches devolves into sand.