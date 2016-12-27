Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Editorials

The Israeli resolution: Turning hope into sand

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

President Obama's parting shot at Benjamin Netanyahu and, by default, Israel, would be defensible if a West Bank settlement-bashing U.N. resolution actually advanced peace with the Palestinians. But by quietly allowing this detritus to pass, Mr. Obama resolves nothing.

To the contrary, Obama's final snub in his less-than-cordial relations with Mr. Netanyahu could reignite hostilities toward Israel by Islamofascists, who don't need a reason to lob bombs toward Tel Aviv.

Normally the U.S. would have vetoed the Security Council resolution last Friday that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Instead the U.S. abstained, knowing full well that would green-light the resolution's passage.

The move prompted allegations from Prime Minister Netanyahu that the U.S. was behind the U.N. resolution, citing “ironclad information.” A White House spokesman denies the charge.

So now the U.S. is calling its longtime Middle East ally a liar? And exactly how does a measure that clobbers Israel's settlements advance the so-called “two-state solution” long advocated by the Obama administration?

Rather than promote peace, this partisan nose-thumb gives Palestinians more reason to believe and push for a U.N. “solution,” which ultimately will be unrealistic and unacceptable to Israel.

At least Team Obama's foreign policy in the Middle East has been consistent. Everything it touches devolves into sand.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.