Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Editorials

The Keystone Opportunity Zone shuffle: Insipid tax incentives

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 2:57 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Whether Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's halt to Keystone Opportunity Zone tax breaks is genuine belt-tightening or political posturing with the GOP-controlled Legislature, what's needed in Pennsylvania is a more business-friendly tax structure — not this winner-picking program.

Mr. Wolf's administration recently told applicant municipalities that Pennsylvania can no longer afford KOZ tax breaks amid a projected $600 million state budget shortfall. The state claims the tax breaks have lured 10,000 jobs and $1.5 billion in capital investments to economically struggling areas over nearly 20 years. But critics rightly question its cost-effectiveness.

And it inherently and unfairly favors some businesses over others.

KOZ tax breaks helped bring four tenants and 750 jobs to Westmoreland RIDC, the former Sony plant in East Huntingdon. But without KOZ artificial sweeteners, those 750 workers wouldn't have to worry about what happens when the tax breaks end.

A Department of Community and Economic Development official told rejected KOZ applicants that the state won't resume applications until Wolf gets a “more equitable” tax system from lawmakers — which suggests he will resume KOZ winner-picking once the budget dust settles. And don't expect this tax-and-spend governor to adopt the far better approach of creating a more conducive climate for all businesses — which starts with reducing Pennsylvania's 9.9-percent corporate income tax, among the nation's highest.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.