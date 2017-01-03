The Keystone Opportunity Zone shuffle: Insipid tax incentives
Whether Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's halt to Keystone Opportunity Zone tax breaks is genuine belt-tightening or political posturing with the GOP-controlled Legislature, what's needed in Pennsylvania is a more business-friendly tax structure — not this winner-picking program.
Mr. Wolf's administration recently told applicant municipalities that Pennsylvania can no longer afford KOZ tax breaks amid a projected $600 million state budget shortfall. The state claims the tax breaks have lured 10,000 jobs and $1.5 billion in capital investments to economically struggling areas over nearly 20 years. But critics rightly question its cost-effectiveness.
And it inherently and unfairly favors some businesses over others.
KOZ tax breaks helped bring four tenants and 750 jobs to Westmoreland RIDC, the former Sony plant in East Huntingdon. But without KOZ artificial sweeteners, those 750 workers wouldn't have to worry about what happens when the tax breaks end.
A Department of Community and Economic Development official told rejected KOZ applicants that the state won't resume applications until Wolf gets a “more equitable” tax system from lawmakers — which suggests he will resume KOZ winner-picking once the budget dust settles. And don't expect this tax-and-spend governor to adopt the far better approach of creating a more conducive climate for all businesses — which starts with reducing Pennsylvania's 9.9-percent corporate income tax, among the nation's highest.