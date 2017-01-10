Inroad to a dead end

A one-kilometer, $5.2-million stretch of “solar road” that recently opened in a small Normandy town is a textbook example of “green” technology that's laughably far from being ready for prime time.

Citing Engadget, a web magazine focused on new gadgets and consumer electronics, Jalopnik reports this project is the first of its kind, taking five years to develop and incorporating 30,000 square feet of solar panels that cost far more than conventional solar panels. But if the costs can be brought down, France might build 1,000 kilometers of solar road. Zut alors !

To make financial sense, solar roads will have to be an awful lot cheaper — and generate an awful lot of electricity. Jalopnik notes that the American Road & Transportation Builders Association says building one mile of conventional two-lane road costs about $2 million to $3 million in rural areas, $3 million to $5 million in urban areas. Yet France spent $5.2 million for just six-tenths of a mile of solar road. Sacre bleu !

“The French road is coated with a clear silicon resin that helps it withstand ... traffic,” Jalopnik says, adding that it's unclear how durable that surface will be. There's no mention of how slippery it might get when wet, or how it would hold up to wintertime salting and plowing. Quelle folie !

Financially and practically, solar roads lead nowhere. They're dead ends for cost-effectiveness and common sense — which means extreme environmentalists probably will demand more of them.