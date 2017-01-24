Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Better school lunch logic

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

The new GOP-controlled Congress should file changes wrought by a 2010 law where too many school lunches ended up under its provisions: in the trash.

Championed by self-appointed lunch-lady-in-chief Michelle Obama, the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act imposed calorie caps and other diktats, which ironically left too many students hungry and tweeting “#ThanksMichelle” photos of meager, unappetizing meals. Fortunately, the 2010 law expired last year. And Congress should take three steps to improve school lunches before reauthorizing child nutrition programs, according to Heritage Foundation scholar Rachel Sheffield.

First, do away with top-down requirements that force students to take unwanted fruits and vegetables and dictate what schools must serve, returning menus to local control. Second, reverse free meals' expansion to all students in schools where at least 40 percent are eligible, which has distorted free meals' means-tested nature. And third, end a pilot program that gives low-income families debit cards to buy food during summer months, which Ms. Sheffield calls “a de facto expansion of the food stamps program,” noting the existence of another summer food program for children.

Once those steps are taken, the 2010 law's larger failures — little if any progress against childhood obesity, school-meal costs rising, student participation falling — can be addressed when Congress does reauthorize child nutrition programs.

