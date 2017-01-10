Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Pa. House clocker-watchers: Nix this rule change

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

A Pennsylvania House of Representatives rule change that curtails time for public review of some legislation exudes what political operatives call “bad optics” — and that's just one reason it should be reversed.

The change means the House now will wait just six hours instead of a full 24 hours before taking final votes on bills amended by the Senate. And despite protestations to the contrary by House leadership, it's hard to see this change as doing anything but diminishing legislative openness.

That's especially true because the 24-hour rule was among 2007 reforms adopted after a controversial legislative pay-raise vote.

As Eric Epstein, co-founder of the government watchdog group Rock the Capital, put it, “Twenty-four hours is not enough time to review an amendment. Six hours is a joke. The Legislature has chosen the path of darkness and haste, eight years after committing to light and transparency.”

And it can't sit well with taxpayers that a spokesman for House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, says this rule change will help House members avoid longer stays in Harrisburg to tie up loose ends when the Senate leaves town first. In other words, clock-watching House members put their own convenience above the public's right to know.

The public elects lawmakers to conduct its business openly, however long that takes. If the House is to genuinely serve the public's interests, it will reverse this ill-advised rule change — posthaste.

