Editorials

Picking winners & losers: Old habits dies hard

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Just days after Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said winner-picking Keystone Opportunity Zone tax breaks were no longer affordable, it announced $15 million for winner-picking Keystone Innovation Zone tax breaks.

KOZ focuses on “specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas,” according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development. KIZ focuses on companies less than eight years old in “targeted” high-tech sectors that are situated “in and around … colleges and universities,” using tax credits to provide “working capital.”

Boosting the KIZ program while halting the KOZ program makes clear that this tax-and-spend administration isn't engaged in genuine belt-tightening. It's engaged in political posturing for its upcoming battle with the Legislature over a projected $600 million budget shortfall. And so it seems that these programs' fates depend less on cost-effectiveness or affordability than on value in political maneuvering.

Rather than cynically picking one winner-picking program over another, the administration should do away with both. KOZ and KIZ are inherently unfair, favoring some businesses over others and making taxpayers unwilling investors. It would be far better to reduce the 9.9-percent corporate income tax, which hobbles Pennsylvania's ability to attract employers, and provide an environment more likely to make winners of all businesses statewide.

