Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

On the “Watch List”: Plum's endless teacher-student sex scandal. Two “Jane Doe” plaintiffs, victimized as teenagers by high-school teachers now serving prison time, have filed federal lawsuits over how their cases were handled. Among defendants are the superintendent and high school principal retained despite a damning Allegheny County grand jury report that nevertheless stopped short of recommending criminal charges. These lawsuits continue this scandal's fallout — and may well prove costly for the district and its taxpayers.

Laurel: To Westmoreland County's holiday-season spirit of giving. Regrettably, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fell about $145,000 short of its overall Western Pennsylvania goal. But admirably, the $388,000 collected in Westmoreland — including $10,000 donated anonymously — exceeded the $377,000 county goal. It's the second straight year Westmoreland has outperformed expectations. Hopefully, that continues next year — and Allegheny County and the rest of the region do so, too.

Laurel: To timely containment of a gasoline spill. Last Sunday evening along Route 66 in Salem, 3,500 gallons of gas spilled from a ruptured tanker truck. The gas flowed toward a catch basin that leads to a tributary of Beaver Run Reservoir, Westmoreland County's major source of drinking water. Emergency crews kept the water supply safe by digging dams to hold the gas for cleanup. Kudos for their quick thinking and actions to minimize this spill's potential harm.

