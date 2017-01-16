Tuesday takes
Firefighters' exemption: What tight-lipped Pittsburgh public safety officials initially called a “medical emergency” at a Brookline fire station on New Year's Eve turned out to be a drug overdose by a still-unidentified city firefighter. But no charges will be filed against the firefighter under Pennsylvania's Good Samaritan law, we're told. What part of “on duty” fails to apply in this embarrassing case? In attempting to tamp out this burning rubbish, city officials have left a lingering stench.
Off and running?: Pittsburgh Councilwoman Darlene Harris, a potential 2017 Democrat candidate for mayor, is calling for an ethics investigation of Hizzoner Bill Peduto's fundraising activities. Ms. Harris said she wants the city Ethics Hearing Board to investigate whether Mr. Peduto engaged in “pay-to-play” politics — a request that she said is separate from any potential campaign challenge. Peduto's spokesman calls the assertion “completely wrong.” Looks like the race for mayor is on.
Airport's future: An 18-percent decline in passengers between 2015 and last year is a disturbing footnote as Westmoreland County's Airport Authority moves ahead with a projected $10 million terminal expansion plan. But there's reason to believe that the airport will make up any loss, plus more, with commuter service to Pittsburgh International Airport by Southern Airways Express — if that deal gets off the ground. As we've been saying for years, two carriers at Arnold Palmer Regional are better than one in view of the terminal's expansion plans.