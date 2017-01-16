Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Firefighters' exemption: What tight-lipped Pittsburgh public safety officials initially called a “medical emergency” at a Brookline fire station on New Year's Eve turned out to be a drug overdose by a still-unidentified city firefighter. But no charges will be filed against the firefighter under Pennsylvania's Good Samaritan law, we're told. What part of “on duty” fails to apply in this embarrassing case? In attempting to tamp out this burning rubbish, city officials have left a lingering stench.

Off and running?: Pittsburgh Councilwoman Darlene Harris, a potential 2017 Democrat candidate for mayor, is calling for an ethics investigation of Hizzoner Bill Peduto's fundraising activities. Ms. Harris said she wants the city Ethics Hearing Board to investigate whether Mr. Peduto engaged in “pay-to-play” politics — a request that she said is separate from any potential campaign challenge. Peduto's spokesman calls the assertion “completely wrong.” Looks like the race for mayor is on.

Airport's future: An 18-percent decline in passengers between 2015 and last year is a disturbing footnote as Westmoreland County's Airport Authority moves ahead with a projected $10 million terminal expansion plan. But there's reason to believe that the airport will make up any loss, plus more, with commuter service to Pittsburgh International Airport by Southern Airways Express — if that deal gets off the ground. As we've been saying for years, two carriers at Arnold Palmer Regional are better than one in view of the terminal's expansion plans.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.