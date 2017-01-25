Right-to-work states: The majority advances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Union-coddling states are falling like dominoes as the majority of legislatures across the country make “right to work” the law of the land.

At No. 27, Kentucky is the latest state to join the majority in 2017 that has taken up the cause of employees' rights over union subsumption. “This will mean incredible new opportunities for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Missouri is expected to follow this year along with New Hampshire. And Ohio, as well, could join them.

As Jake Haulk notes for the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, more states, including West Virginia, have enacted right-to-work laws in just the past four years than in the previous 49 years. And while this may not be a death knell for the “union way,” it's certainly a wake-up call for Big Labor and the workers who pay its dues.

Right-to-work laws prohibit forced union membership as a condition of employment, along with compulsory union dues. What unions typically label as anti-worker laws have actually restored to workers the rights that have been taken over by unions.

And the switch has made right-to-work states more business-friendly.

Pennsylvania, as well, can transition from union control to workers' independence if the commonwealth's next governor and Legislature, for a change, put the public interest ahead of the empty union pander and endorse right-to-work laws.