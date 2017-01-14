Sunday pops
Updated 17 hours ago
Hamza bin Laden, a son of Osama bin Laden, was born in 1989, joined al-Qaida in 2015 and “promised to carry on al-Qaida's fight against the U.S. and its allies last June in an audio recording titled, ‘We Are All Osama,'” The Daily Caller reports. Yet the outgoing Obama administration's State Department didn't get around to officially designating him a “global terrorist” until Jan. 5. Better late than never, eh? … From the Department of Double Takes comes a recent PoliticsPA headline, “Pornographic Emails Major Part of Kane's Appeal,” on a story about disgraced Democrat Kathleen Kane appealing her conviction. The former state attorney general tried to embarrass a rival prosecutor by orchestrating, then lying about, a grand jury leak. Some found amusing another reading of that headline, but that reading made no sense — because Ms. Kane's execrable conduct long ago wiped away whatever voters initially found appealing about her. … Former Obama White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told CNN, and former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw told MSNBC, that Barack Obama's presidency has been “scandal-free,” according to The Hill and The Washington Times, respectively. But their attempts to revise history, even before Mr. Obama leaves the Oval Office, are doomed to fail: Enough Americans remember Fast and Furious, Benghazi and IRS targeting of conservative groups — for starters — that Obama's cheerleaders won't get away with whitewashing his record.