Editorials

Smokes & taxes: Philly schools cash in

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Taxpayers throughout Pennsylvania pay more than enough to fund their local schools. But now, thanks to little-noticed action last summer by the state Legislature, they'll help fund Philadelphia's cash-strapped schools, too — indefinitely .

Lawmakers in 2014 approved an extra $2-per-pack Philadelphia cigarette tax for that city's schools — a bad idea in itself because, as the Commonwealth Foundation says, “tobacco taxes are unstable and incentivize smuggling.” This “sin tax” also encourages buying smokes outside Philly's city limits — and discourages belt-tightening by its schools.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia City Controller's Office projected that fiscal-year cigarette-tax revenues would fall almost $26 million below initial expectations, to about $49 million, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. But the Philadelphia School District said that shortfall wouldn't affect it — because summertime legislation had set a $58 million “floor” for Philly schools' annual haul, according to Philly-based news organization City & State PA.

That legislation not only forced taxpayers statewide to make up the shortfall; it did away with a 2019 reauthorization vote on the tax. So now, all Pennsylvanians — even nonsmokers — must help fund Philly schools in perpetuity .

It's outrageous to make all Pennsylvanians unwilling Philly-schools taxpayers. It's obscene to do so in a way that escaped notice until now. And that laughter you hear? Its from Philly-schools officials on the way to the bank — to collect from you .

