Drop in deportations: A new message is needed

President Donald Trump doesn't need to build a wall to edify U.S. immigration policy. Any concerted effort to improve enforcement would be a plus, considering that deportations of illegal aliens inside the U.S. plummeted to a 10-year low under President Obama.

According to the latest figures from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities removed 65,332 illegals from the interior of the U.S. in fiscal year 2016. That's a 73 percent drop in interior U.S. deportations from 2009 — Mr. Obama's first year in office — when 240,000 illegals were deported, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

And criminal illegals, whom the Obama administration said it aggressively pursued? Those deportations have dropped about 60 percent from the peak enforcement year of 2010, when about 150,000 criminal aliens were sent packing.

The precipitous decline in immigration enforcement reflects the administration's “prioritization scheme,” according to CIS. All but the most egregious aliens got a pass.

In effect, immigration policy under Obama opened the door to illegal interlopers, who during his terms had reason to believe that they wouldn't be deported so long as they made it to the nation's interior and stayed out of serious trouble.

To fix this, Mr. Trump first must reduce the flow of illegals. That begins by sending a clarion message that U.S. deportations of incoming illegals will now be enforced.