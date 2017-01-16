Marijuana in modern perspective: End the 'madness'
The takeaway from a new, 395-page National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report should be that America must bring its thinking about marijuana up to date.
There's “conclusive or substantial evidence” of effectiveness against chronic pain — a welcome alternative to prescription opioids that lead to too many deadly addictions. There's “moderate evidence” for effectiveness against some sleep disturbances, and marijuana also helps with multiple sclerosis-related spasms and chemotherapy-induced nausea.
All that, plus marijuana demonstrably causing less societal harm than legal alcohol, has helped fuel state-level medical and recreational legalization. And while the report notes numerous usage risks, its authors also say “Reefer Madness”-style views — reflected in the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's refusal to remove marijuana from the Schedule I list of dangerous drugs lacking medical benefits — still stymie research.
It's past time to move marijuana off Schedule I and do away with federal law that threatens commonsense legalization, regulation and taxation. Though with particular risks for teens, legal recreational use of course must be limited to adults — just like alcohol.
Research to date and legalization's success in numerous states have proven that treating marijuana as some sort of “devil weed” has no valid basis — and neither do legal obstacles to further scientific investigation.