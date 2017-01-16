Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A little reading: Little Free Libraries are nothing new. They sprang up years ago in Wisconsin and spread around the world. It's nice, though, to see Arnold and New Kensington embracing the outdoor stands, where folks can walk up and borrow a book for free — no library card required. There are eight little libraries in the cities now. Here's hoping they'll continue to spread interest in reading as an example to young people all over the Alle-Kiski Valley.

180 good deeds:Kudos to Kelsie Urbanek and her charity, 180 Dresses. She's wearing a new dress to school every day and then giving it away, along with lots of other dresses, to girls who might not otherwise get to wear them. Even the tiny boost in self-esteem a dress can give a girl who needs it can make all the difference in her future.

School tax season:Spring isn't just the season for paying income taxes. For many, it's also become the season of watching their school property taxes increase. This year looks no different, say statewide education groups. With the state budget now in almost perpetual limbo, schools are forced to guess how much money the state will provide and must fall back on local taxes for insurance. It's time for this vicious cycle to stop.

