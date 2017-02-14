A derailment of reason: Calif.'s 'bullet' boondoggle

The boondoggle that is the “bullet train” project between Los Angeles and San Francisco shows that high-speed rail is a money-losing sinkhole for taxpayers.

The private sector would invest in high-speed rail if there were money to be made from it. But there isn't. So government — in this case, the California High-Speed Rail Authority — lavishes taxpayers' money on it.

A confidential Federal Railroad Administration risk analysis projects a 50-percent cost overrun — of up to $3.6 billion — for just the first 118 miles of the L.A.-S.F. bullet train route through California's Central Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“(S)upposed to be the easiest part of the route,” this stretch also is projected to take seven years longer to complete than anticipated. And the FRA, which has sunk $3.5 billion in federal taxpayers' money into the Central Valley segment, says poor management plagues the project, too.

State lawmakers won't let the rail authority borrow against California's future revenues. Thank goodness for that, because Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have beefed up oversight and clarified cost projections, and the project has gone without audits for about five years.

The only thing about this project that's “high speed” is the rate at which it's burning through public funds. California and its rail authority should cut taxpayers' losses by scrapping this derailment of reason before it consumes even $1 more.