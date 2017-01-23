Tuesday takes

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Deodorizing garbage: That controversial, in-uniform speech at the Democratic National Convention last July by former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay ran up a more-than-$14,000 legal bill. Apparently Mayor Bill Peduto's office wanted to get an “independent legal analysis” of Mr. McLay's appearance — that is, after it rightfully was slammed by the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board. All this could have been avoided had better judgment prevailed. The trouble with deodorizing garbage is that regardless of how much is spent to do so, it's still garbage.

Brains on drugs: The delusion that accompanies drug addiction is nowhere more evident than in two recent deaths in Beaver County, in which both victims reportedly overdosed on a sedative used for elephants. Carfentanil is considered 10,000 times stronger than morphine. Only a “brain on drugs” would go anywhere near this stuff — which makes warning people against it that much more difficult.

More state gambling: Pennsylvania has an estimated $50 billion unfunded pension liability. Its liquor laws harken back to Prohibition. And it's one of the few states in which teachers are allowed to strike. Yet what's the focus for some state lawmakers? Why, the push to expand gambling, of course! More than a few Southwest Pennsylvanians are still waiting for the promised property tax relief from former Gov. Ed Rendell's slots scheme. When are the public's representatives going to stop rolling the dice on better living through state-sanctioned gambling?

