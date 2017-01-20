Saturday roundup
Updated 11 hours ago
“The State Department held stress management sessions following Donald Trump's presidential election victory, providing employees tips for how to cope with change so they do not ‘become paralyzed by fear.' The workshops, titled ‘The Emotional Transition: Managing the Stress of Change,' were held ... Dec. 8 and 14 … . Workers were given excused absence ... to attend ... .”
— Elizabeth Harrington,
The Washington Free Beacon
“Trump is ... wrong to call NATO ‘obsolete' for not ‘taking care of terror.' In fact, the alliance invoked Article 5 — which holds that an attack on one member ... is an attack against all — on September 12, 2001. Troops from NATO countries have been ... in Afghanistan ... ever since.”
— David French, National Review's The Corner
“Will Trump cave in to Putin's demands and recall the U.S. Army brigade that just arrived in Poland? … (W)ill Trump push Congress to lift the sanctions on Russia, giving Putin the wealth to re-arm and renew his aggression? (Trump) needs to stand up for the USA, not for the khan in the Kremlin.”
— Ralph Peters, New York Post
“(T)he American people didn't vote for Trump because he was a Republican. They saw him as the outsider, independent of the corruption of both parties. And despite what both parties want to admit, Trump supporters did vote for a mandate — the end of party corruption!”
— Kimberly Fletcher, Townhall