Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

“The State Department held stress management sessions following Donald Trump's presidential election victory, providing employees tips for how to cope with change so they do not ‘become paralyzed by fear.' The workshops, titled ‘The Emotional Transition: Managing the Stress of Change,' were held ... Dec. 8 and 14 … . Workers were given excused absence ... to attend ... .”

— Elizabeth Harrington,

The Washington Free Beacon

“Trump is ... wrong to call NATO ‘obsolete' for not ‘taking care of terror.' In fact, the alliance invoked Article 5 — which holds that an attack on one member ... is an attack against all — on September 12, 2001. Troops from NATO countries have been ... in Afghanistan ... ever since.”

— David French, National Review's The Corner

“Will Trump cave in to Putin's demands and recall the U.S. Army brigade that just arrived in Poland? … (W)ill Trump push Congress to lift the sanctions on Russia, giving Putin the wealth to re-arm and renew his aggression? (Trump) needs to stand up for the USA, not for the khan in the Kremlin.”

— Ralph Peters, New York Post

“(T)he American people didn't vote for Trump because he was a Republican. They saw him as the outsider, independent of the corruption of both parties. And despite what both parties want to admit, Trump supporters did vote for a mandate — the end of party corruption!”

— Kimberly Fletcher, Townhall

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.