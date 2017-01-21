Sunday pops
Updated 46 minutes ago
The responsibility for averting global oblivion from a fiery cosmic impact now falls to just-inaugurated President Donald Trump: The Daily Caller reports that “NASA's proposal to detect asteroids on a collision course with Earth” was rejected by the Obama administration before its exit. But there's probably little that Mr. Trump can do in his first term because “NASA would need at least five years of warning.” No comment yet from the folks who displayed those “Giant Meteor 2016: Just End It Already” bumper stickers during the presidential campaign. … A new U.S. Census Bureau survey shows 18 percent of households in the Philly metro area are infested with mice or rats. “That figure was the highest in the country, according to a Bloomberg analysis,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Pittsburgh, by the way, ranked 14th among 25 metro areas surveyed. But if Harrisburg — gathering place for political vermin who've made Pennsylvania the “State of Corruption” — were included, it'd give Philly a run for its money. … Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, should expect to hear from Steeler Nation's Bureau of Misleading Headlines. A short item he posted last week at his magazine's The Corner website was headlined “Here We Go” — but inexplicably, it was about repealing ObamaCare, not the black-and-gold. What's next, Mr. Lowry? A “Stairway To Seven” post that has nothing to do with the Steelers, presuming they beat the New England Patriots today for the AFC title and a Super Bowl berth?