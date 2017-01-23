Medical marijuana fees: Wrong kind of 'high'?
Fees charged to would-be growers and dispensaries must not be so high that they're obstacles to success in Pennsylvania's launch of medical marijuana — which has nothing to do with “getting high.”
The state Department of Health has begun taking grower and dispensary applications for the program, expected to start in mid-2018. Under Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law, growers must submit a nonrefundable $10,000 application fee, a $200,000 permit fee that's refundable if the permit's denied, and proof of $2 million in capital. Corresponding fees for dispensaries are $5,000, $30,000 and $150,000.
Patrick Nightingale, Pittsburgh attorney and Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society executive director, says Pennsylvania's fees are “very high, especially for the grower,” compared to what other states charge. It's unclear whether the state did its due diligence in setting these fees. What's appalling is that John Collins, director of the state Office of Medical Marijuana, apparently hasn't done his homework: He says he doesn't know how Pennsylvania's fees compare.
The point of legalizing medical marijuana isn't to generate state revenue. It's to help meet the needs of patients with 17 qualified medical conditions that include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders. They deserve a program with grower and dispensary fees that don't discourage participation. That aspect of the program should have been addressed long before applications were taken.