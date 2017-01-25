The Thursday wrap
What was supposed to be a public session on diversity at Plum High School got derailed by a “conciliation specialist” for the U.S. Department of Justice. The fiasco began when Suzanne Buchanan asked participants if they were comfortable with the attendance of a reporter and photographer. Some objected and the meeting subsequently was adjourned. Then administrators reportedly met behind closed doors with the remaining parents. Sorry, but these are public schools, not the Politburo, regardless of the question raised by a DOJ official — who should have known better. More's the pity that this needless confusion derailed what should have been a candid discussion. ... Pennsylvania's postmortem on the Nov. 8 presidential election results show Republicans outperformed Democrats, turning out 77.8 percent of the GOP faithful to the Dems' 69.9 percent. Rather than Russian hacking or FBI inquiries or any extraterrestrial interventions, the results in traditionally blue Pennsylvania suggest dissatisfaction with the person at the top of the Democrat ticket, if not overall disappointment with Democratic Party principles. ... In the case of the 12-year-old Seward boy learning to be “the man of the house” by driving a car full of children, happenstance averted a potential disaster. Police received reports of an erratic car and stopped it on Route 981 in Unity. Last week, the boy's mom, Carrie M. Geyer, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. “When you see something, say something” can be a lifesaver when an error in judgment is so profound.