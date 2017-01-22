U.N. Watch: 'Fresh eyes' on Turtle Bay

If her confirmation hearing is any indication, Nikki Haley clearly is the “fresh set of eyes” that the U.S. needs as its new ambassador at the United Nations.

Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the U.S. ambassador-designate made clear that she won't be a silent abstainer when Turtle Bay tramples Israel. But neither will she be a lock-stepper with President Donald Trump: She raised serious questions about trust with Russia, contrary to Mr. Trump's optimistic regard for the Kremlin, and she advocates that the U.S. maintain its allegiance to NATO, which her prospective boss has called “obsolete.”

And how refreshing, after eight years of deference to the U.N., to see an ambassador-designate who challenges the outrageously disproportionate U.S. funding of the world body.

“We contribute 22 percent of the U.N.'s budget, far more than any other country,” Ms. Haley told the committee, adding, “we must ask ourselves what good is being accomplished.” Indeed, America's share of U.N. funding has been the elephant in the room — one too long ignored by U.S. administrations.

As for going along to get along at the U.N., Team Obama tried that, most notably by rejoining the U.N.'s consistently inconsequential Human Rights Council. America's “influence” reformed nothing.

What's sorely needed is the fresh, unapologetic perspective that Nikki Haley would bring to the post of U.S. ambassador.