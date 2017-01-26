Ethanol nonsense: Perdue's biofuel boondoggle
As Georgia's governor, Sonny Perdue touted a biofuel plant that went bust despite state and federal financial backing, making him a curious Agriculture secretary choice by President Donald “Drain The Swamp” Trump.
The Washington Examiner notes this “corporate welfare” fiasco, which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigated extensively. The Range Fuels plant, a project of Sun Microsystems billionaire co-founder Vinod Khosla, received $6.2 million in state subsidies, $76 million from the U.S. Department of Energy and an $80 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan guarantee. But after a major investor's pullout prompted DOE to cut off funding, it closed “without producing a drop of usable ethanol,” went bankrupt and was sold for just $5.1 million, according to the AJC.
Range Fuels' “commercially unproven technology” involved turning wood pulp into ethanol. That made it an even worse bet than projects that turn corn into ethanol — which costs more than gasoline, produces less energy and, blended with gas at more than 10 percent, hinders performance and can damage engines. A senior Agriculture economist labeled Range Fuels “a high risk venture,” but it still got federal money, the AJC reported.
Add Mr. Trump's campaign-trail pandering to pro-ethanol voters in corn-rich Iowa, and it's all too likely that he and Mr. Perdue will continue the Obama administration's wasteful biofuel nonsense.