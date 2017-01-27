Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Assad's duplicity: Pumping up ISIS

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

If President Donald Trump thinks Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and its allies Russia and Iran will help him destroy ISIS, this should give him pause: ISIS “has ramped up sales of oil and gas to the regime,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Syria previously has denied buying oil and gas from ISIS and claims it's working with Russia and Iran to defeat the radical jihadist terror group. But citing “U.S. and European officials,” The Journal says their assertions about Syria's dealings with ISIS are supported by monitoring that shows oil-truck traffic increasingly heading to Syria, rather than to Turkey and Iraq.

With ISIS losing toll and tax revenue along with territory, it needs to make more money from oil and gas fields seized in Iraq and Syria in 2014, which have brought the terror group “as much as $1 million a day,” The Journal reports. And don't mistake ISIS for your friendly neighborhood energy utility: The officials say Mr. Assad's regime has fallen behind on its gas bills and suspect that ISIS blew up a Syrian gas plant on Jan. 8 “to send a message demanding payment.”

Aiding and abetting ISIS with its oil and gas purchases while claiming to be fighting it, Assad's regime cannot be trusted. And if the Trump administration is to succeed against ISIS where the Obama administration didn't, it must quickly learn to navigate such complications in turning campaign rhetoric into U.S. policy.

