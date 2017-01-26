Laurels & Lances
Lance: To skirting the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act. For years, Allegheny County Council's Democrat majority has held unadvertised, closed caucus meetings like one on Jan. 16. There, a council quorum — eight of 14 members — seemingly made filling a vacant seat with a former Carnegie councilman a foregone conclusion, which council confirmed via a perfunctory vote at its regular meeting the next day. But there's “no exemption” for such closed-door appointment discussions and “the process should be entirely public,” says Melissa Melewsky, Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association media law counsel. It's time that Allegheny County Council Dems fully honor both the spirit and the letter of the Sunshine Act.
On the “Watch List”: The Westmoreland County Transit Authority's move from diesel to natural gas. The agency is replacing more than half of its 41-bus fleet, starting with 11 new natural gas-powered models. Natural gas is abundant and affordable, and new buses are due. But with state and federal grants covering almost all costs, taxpayers in general, not just riders, are left wondering whether this is the most cost-effective approach.
Laurel: To the Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band. It represented Pennsylvania well in Jan. 20's inaugural parade. Its director had applied in October, before the election's outcome was known. Thus, its march fittingly was more about honoring the inauguration's purpose — the peaceful transition of power.