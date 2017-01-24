Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trump's first order: Neutralize ObamaCare

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In his first (and not insignificant) executive order, President Donald Trump neutered a large part of the Affordable Care Act. And predictably, the acolytes for government health care wrung their hands in despair.

Why, millions of Americans who now rely on ObamaCare will ultimately lose their insurance, according to the cacophony of critics. No, Mr. Trump's order directs government authorities to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from and delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the act that would impose a fiscal burden.” Simply put, it slows the damage done when the Obama administration unloaded this bill of goods on America.

In blind political pursuit to provide subsidized health insurance, ObamaCare ultimately shafted those with existing insurance, who not only lost their coverage but also saw their new premiums and deductibles skyrocket. It's no wonder that Democrats — who ramrodded ObamaCare through Congress when they held the majority in both chambers — went on to lose the House, the Senate and ultimately the White House.

Now the challenge for Team Trump is to come up with a meaningful replacement for the ACA — something better than ObamaCare-lite. That begins by putting patients in control of their health care — by advancing health savings accounts and the option to buy insurance across state lines.

ObamaCare's primary failure is that it's government-centric. The alternative must be patient-centric.

