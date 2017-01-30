Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Loose ends?: A $250,000 tab for transportation, food and drink expenses for events last year marking the 200th anniversary of Pittsburgh's incorporation adds up to a tad more than “loose ends.” It's akin to a left hook, which City Council agreed to pay in a 8-1 vote. Yes, Mayor Bill Peduto had said “some” public money would be needed, depending on how much came through in private donations. But a quarter-million dollars? That's no mere bag of shells. A bill this size shouldn't be sprung on taxpayers.

In the clink: Disgraced ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, D-Philadelphia, began his 10-year sentence last week, the second-longest prison stretch for a member of Congress. Mr. Fattah, you'll recall, was convicted with four associates on 29 corruption charges for misappropriation of hundreds of thousands of dollars from various campaign and charitable sources. His experience should be an object lesson in the State of Corruption. If past is prologue, however, that lesson will go unheeded.

Raising a stench: For the fourth time in three years, South Huntingdon officials are seeking fines — possibly totaling $26,000 — against MAX Environmental Technologies Inc.'s industrial waste treatment site for allowing noxious smells to waft into adjacent homes. And this, after the township amended its ordinance to raise fines from $100 to $1,000 per violation. Are these unending fines merely the cost of doing business for MAX Environmental? If so, a stronger incentive for compliance is warranted.

