Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“Political observers, left and right, assume that Trump's mouth and personal recklessness will derail his agendas. … Regrettably or not, prosperity, not character per se, determines a president's political fate.”

— Victor Davis Hanson,

National Review's The Corner

“The limousine (that) liberal protesters set on fire in Washington ... in response to Donald Trump's inauguration belonged to a Muslim immigrant who now faces up to $70,000 of damage to his property. … (T)he car ... belonged to (Muhammad) Ashraf's company Nationwide Chauffered Services.”

— Rachel Stoltzfoos, The Daily Caller

“(B)y sending out (press secretary Sean) Spicer to scream about the press about a trivial issue while getting all the facts wrong, Trump has undermined years' worth of legitimate criticism of the media by conservatives. Now, when we talk about Big Media bias … Big Media can simply point to Spicer's press conference … . The stupid way Spicer came out swinging over nonsense, with all the facts against him, shows he is willing to be loyal to Trump — but not, unfortunately, to the truth.”

— Patterico, RedState

“Yes, Barack Obama had more people at his first inauguration than Trump did … . If any Democrat failed to outdraw any Republican, I would honestly wonder what went wrong for him.”

— Seth Keshel, American Thinker

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.