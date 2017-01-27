Saturday roundup
“Political observers, left and right, assume that Trump's mouth and personal recklessness will derail his agendas. … Regrettably or not, prosperity, not character per se, determines a president's political fate.”
— Victor Davis Hanson,
National Review's The Corner
“The limousine (that) liberal protesters set on fire in Washington ... in response to Donald Trump's inauguration belonged to a Muslim immigrant who now faces up to $70,000 of damage to his property. … (T)he car ... belonged to (Muhammad) Ashraf's company Nationwide Chauffered Services.”
— Rachel Stoltzfoos, The Daily Caller
“(B)y sending out (press secretary Sean) Spicer to scream about the press about a trivial issue while getting all the facts wrong, Trump has undermined years' worth of legitimate criticism of the media by conservatives. Now, when we talk about Big Media bias … Big Media can simply point to Spicer's press conference … . The stupid way Spicer came out swinging over nonsense, with all the facts against him, shows he is willing to be loyal to Trump — but not, unfortunately, to the truth.”
— Patterico, RedState
“Yes, Barack Obama had more people at his first inauguration than Trump did … . If any Democrat failed to outdraw any Republican, I would honestly wonder what went wrong for him.”
— Seth Keshel, American Thinker